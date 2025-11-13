Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Tate & Lyle PLC (OTCMKTS:TATYY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.87 and traded as low as $20.72. Tate & Lyle shares last traded at $20.91, with a volume of 936 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TATYY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Tate & Lyle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Tate & Lyle to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Tate & Lyle alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle Stock Up 2.1%

Tate & Lyle Company Profile

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

(Get Free Report)

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tate & Lyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tate & Lyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.