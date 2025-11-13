Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.58 and last traded at $10.5020, with a volume of 4144475 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.21.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BKD shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.60. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.87.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 107.19% and a negative net margin of 7.60%.The business had revenue of $813.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.59 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKD. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 9.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 164,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 14,326 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 81.0% in the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 13,684,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,672,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124,238 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 59,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 8,189 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the 1st quarter worth approximately $832,000.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

