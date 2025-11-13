Sprott (NYSE:SII) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $94.83 and last traded at $92.2170, with a volume of 160846 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on SII. TD Securities cut shares of Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sprott in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Sprott Stock Down 0.9%

The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.58.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $49.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.71 million. Sprott had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 23.26%.

Sprott Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is a positive change from Sprott’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

Institutional Trading of Sprott

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Sprott in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott during the first quarter worth $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Sprott during the second quarter worth $74,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sprott in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Sprott during the third quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

