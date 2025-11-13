Lindsell Train Investment Trust (LON:LTI) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 210.06 and traded as low as GBX 6.95. Lindsell Train Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 7.10, with a volume of 115,044 shares trading hands.

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Trading Up 1.3%

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 210.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 611.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Lindsell acquired 8,000 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 730 per share, with a total value of £58,400. Also, insider Sian Hansen acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 734 per share, with a total value of £10,276. In the last quarter, insiders bought 19,400 shares of company stock valued at $13,987,600. 6.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Company Profile

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc is an closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Lindsell Train Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equities, unquoted equities, bonds, other Lindsell Train managed fund products, cash, and other financial investments.

