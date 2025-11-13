Hengan International Group (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Hengan International Group Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HEGIY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.70 and last traded at $18.2424, with a volume of 9082 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.79.

Hengan International Group Stock Up 2.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.44.

Get Hengan International Group alerts:

Hengan International Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th were paid a $0.4175 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 522.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 9th. This is a boost from Hengan International Group’s previous dividend of $0.41.

Hengan International Group Company Profile

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and disposable toilet brush, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hengan International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hengan International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.