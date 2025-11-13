Emblem (CVE:EMC) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Emblem Corp (CVE:EMC – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.88 and traded as low as $1.84. Emblem shares last traded at $1.88, with a volume of 597,714 shares traded.

Emblem Trading Up 1.6%

The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.88.

Emblem Company Profile

Emblem Corp. produces, distributes, and sells medical cannabis and cannabis derivatives in Canada. The company also operates medical cannabis education centers to provide education services for making informed decisions about medical cannabis treatment options to physicians and patients. In addition, it provides various accessories.

