Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB Stock Position Boosted by EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $5,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,163,184 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,838,312,000 after acquiring an additional 807,019 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,624,104 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,770,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,477 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,520,491 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,047,025,000 after purchasing an additional 932,998 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,291,842 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $913,840,000 after buying an additional 54,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 45.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,339,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $677,623,000 after buying an additional 3,519,370 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams Companies Price Performance

NYSE WMB opened at $60.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.44. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.58 and a 52-week high of $65.55.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 103.09%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $115,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 311,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,956,984.90. This trade represents a 0.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.86.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading

