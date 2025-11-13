PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL Stock Position Reduced by EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lessened its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 726.0% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in PayPal by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87,524 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Aaron Webster sold 9,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $615,303.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,699 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,486.71. The trade was a 20.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.97, for a total transaction of $264,706.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,731.33. The trade was a 18.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,156 shares of company stock valued at $2,472,271. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $67.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.85 and a 1 year high of $93.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.42.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. PayPal has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.390 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PYPL. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded PayPal to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.94.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

