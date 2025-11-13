Breed s Hill Capital LLC Takes Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Breed s Hill Capital LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,148 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. Clair Advisors LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.3% in the second quarter. St. Clair Advisors LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.1% during the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,467 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.4% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,271 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSG Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PANW opened at $210.04 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.15 and a 1 year high of $223.61. The company has a market capitalization of $143.66 billion, a PE ratio of 130.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $208.61 and a 200 day moving average of $196.84.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 12.30%.During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. Research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 846,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total value of $172,718,016.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 275,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,119,152.78. This represents a 75.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 700 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.97, for a total transaction of $153,979.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 47,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,449,674.85. This trade represents a 1.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,215,830 shares of company stock valued at $249,160,428. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $223.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, August 15th. Thirty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.50.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

