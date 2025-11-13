Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA Stake Lessened by First Western Trust Bank

First Western Trust Bank reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 631,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,191 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 1.6% of First Western Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $35,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 22,514,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,426,000 after acquiring an additional 11,830,891 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,710,000. Wit LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 99,898.4% in the first quarter. Wit LLC now owns 4,020,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016,913 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 48.0% in the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,411,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,542,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,370,000 after buying an additional 2,313,204 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of VEA stock opened at $62.13 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.81. The stock has a market cap of $185.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.14 and a 12 month high of $62.20.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

