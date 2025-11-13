Stryker Corporation $SYK is First Western Trust Bank’s Largest Position

First Western Trust Bank trimmed its stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,254,658 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for about 57.9% of First Western Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,287,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ABN Amro Investment Solutions acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,210,000. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 6.4% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 99,783 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,477,000 after buying an additional 5,997 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,393,611 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,910,445,000 after buying an additional 79,654 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.2% in the second quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 28,136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,131,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,050,602 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $415,650,000 after buying an additional 17,278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $367.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Stryker Corporation has a 52 week low of $329.16 and a 52 week high of $406.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $372.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $381.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-13.600 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SYK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Redburn Partners set a $420.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of Stryker to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $408.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.37.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total value of $195,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 12,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,886,921.71. This represents a 3.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 276,173 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.28, for a total value of $97,566,397.44. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,702,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,600,714.24. This trade represents a 9.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 520,500 shares of company stock worth $184,803,065. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

