First Western Trust Bank Sells 647 Shares of Ecolab Inc. $ECL

First Western Trust Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Ecolab accounts for about 0.2% of First Western Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $5,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Ecolab by 202.6% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ecolab news, Director Suzanne M. Vautrinot sold 1,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.16, for a total transaction of $383,398.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 11,199 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,108.84. This represents a 10.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Stock Performance

NYSE:ECL opened at $261.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $269.33 and a 200 day moving average of $267.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.62 and a 1-year high of $286.04.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.07. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. Ecolab has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.020-2.120 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.480-7.580 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ECL shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $303.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upgraded Ecolab to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Ecolab from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $299.00 to $291.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ecolab

Ecolab Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.