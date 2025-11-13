Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Shares Sold by First Western Trust Bank

First Western Trust Bank reduced its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for 0.3% of First Western Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 328.9% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $163.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.95 and a 52 week high of $221.69.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 30.41%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.130-1.390 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.84%.

Several brokerages have commented on TXN. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $208.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.67.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total value of $308,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 38,883 shares in the company, valued at $7,984,624.05. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

