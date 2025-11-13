Cherokee Insurance Co Invests $280,000 in Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Cherokee Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Prologis by 637.1% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, October 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Prologis from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, October 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Prologis from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Prologis from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.39.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Prologis news, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 500 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.14, for a total value of $61,570.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,203.06. The trade was a 5.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lori A. Palazzolo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $2,783,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,090.62. This trade represents a 98.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,013,665 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Prologis Trading Down 1.1%
Shares of Prologis stock opened at $124.87 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.49. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $127.50. The firm has a market cap of $115.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.05. Prologis had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.780-5.810 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Prologis Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.78%.
About Prologis
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.
