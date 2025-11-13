CNH Industrial N.V. $CNH Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC cut its holdings in CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,880 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNH. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 1,068.0% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 218.3% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 697.1% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CNH. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNH Industrial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.73.

CNH Industrial Stock Up 4.5%

Shares of CNH opened at $10.33 on Thursday. CNH Industrial N.V. has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $14.27. The company has a quick ratio of 10.34, a current ratio of 12.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.01. The company has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.52.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). CNH Industrial had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. CNH Industrial has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.440-0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CNH Industrial N.V. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

About CNH Industrial

(Free Report)

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.