Savant Capital LLC Has $1.34 Million Holdings in W.R. Berkley Corporation $WRB

Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in W.R. Berkley were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in W.R. Berkley by 1.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of W.R. Berkley by 4.4% in the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.R. Berkley by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.R. Berkley by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 23,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in W.R. Berkley by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get W.R. Berkley alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of W.R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of W.R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $66.00 target price on W.R. Berkley and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of W.R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $84.00 price target on W.R. Berkley and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.R. Berkley has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.46.

W.R. Berkley Stock Up 0.4%

WRB stock opened at $76.63 on Thursday. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a twelve month low of $55.97 and a twelve month high of $78.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.62.

W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. W.R. Berkley had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 13.01%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

W.R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. W.R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 7.56%.

W.R. Berkley Company Profile

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.