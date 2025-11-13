Savant Capital LLC Lowers Position in NetApp, Inc. $NTAP

Savant Capital LLC decreased its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,115 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,079 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 287.9% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 256 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in NetApp during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in NetApp in the first quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 375.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in NetApp by 300.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 292 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on NTAP. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on NetApp from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research report on Friday, August 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 779 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.87, for a total transaction of $94,936.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,750 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total transaction of $1,075,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 274,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,792,629.58. The trade was a 3.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 20,029 shares of company stock worth $2,338,294 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Stock Performance

NTAP stock opened at $111.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.46. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.84 and a twelve month high of $135.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.35). NetApp had a return on equity of 123.24% and a net margin of 17.77%.The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. NetApp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.900 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 1.840-1.940 EPS. Analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.75%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

