National Vision Holdings, Inc. $EYE Shares Bought by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) by 263.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,302 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Vision were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of National Vision by 172.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 415,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after acquiring an additional 263,308 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Vision during the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in National Vision during the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Vision in the first quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of National Vision by 110.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 30,344 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:EYE opened at $24.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.22. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $29.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -824.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.33.

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $487.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.98 million. National Vision had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. National Vision has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.620-0.700 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman L Reade Fahs sold 137,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $3,342,942.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 544,795 shares in the company, valued at $13,254,862.35. This trade represents a 20.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on EYE. Barclays decreased their target price on National Vision from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of National Vision from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of National Vision in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $27.00 price target on shares of National Vision and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.91.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America’s Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

