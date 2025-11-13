Savant Capital LLC Sells 1,307 Shares of DTE Energy Company $DTE

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its position in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,504,000 after buying an additional 5,684 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 36,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,051,000 after buying an additional 7,634 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 14.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 128,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,784,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DTE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.25.

DTE Energy Stock Up 0.4%

DTE Energy stock opened at $140.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.60 and its 200 day moving average is $136.85. The company has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45. DTE Energy Company has a 12-month low of $116.30 and a 12-month high of $143.79.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.15. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. DTE Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.090-7.230 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 7.590-7.730 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DTE Energy Company will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.