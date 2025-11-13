Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 7,524 Shares of MasterBrand, Inc. $MBC

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,524 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MasterBrand were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in MasterBrand by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,510,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,784,000 after purchasing an additional 106,290 shares during the period. Bryce Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasterBrand during the first quarter valued at approximately $814,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of MasterBrand by 64.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 7,660 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasterBrand in the first quarter worth approximately $4,646,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MasterBrand by 122.4% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 40,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 22,179 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MasterBrand alerts:

MasterBrand Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE MBC opened at $10.52 on Thursday. MasterBrand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $18.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MasterBrand ( NYSE:MBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 13th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. MasterBrand had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.00%.The company had revenue of $777.10 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of MasterBrand in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded MasterBrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MBC

MasterBrand Company Profile

(Free Report)

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MasterBrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterBrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.