Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 22,730 Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. $BROS

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 80.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,730 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Dutch Bros by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,420,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,163,000 after purchasing an additional 788,100 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 16.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,365,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,292,000 after buying an additional 192,458 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 25.9% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,324,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,786,000 after buying an additional 272,473 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dutch Bros by 3.0% during the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,547,000 after acquiring an additional 38,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Dutch Bros by 1,572.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,144,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Dutch Bros from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Dutch Bros from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.72.

Dutch Bros Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BROS opened at $57.54 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.08, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 2.56. Dutch Bros Inc. has a one year low of $45.99 and a one year high of $86.88.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $423.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.81 million. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Dutch Bros has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 787,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $54,302,728.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 975,031 shares in the company, valued at $67,218,637.14. The trade was a 44.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 482,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total value of $31,460,817.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,279,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,361,814.48. This represents a 27.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,161,101 shares of company stock valued at $207,633,882. Corporate insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Profile

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

