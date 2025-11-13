Occidental Petroleum Corporation $OXY Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC reduced its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,564 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 13,166 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 7.8% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,557 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $315,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 232,028 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,769,000 after acquiring an additional 13,081 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 29,642 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OXY opened at $41.95 on Thursday. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a 52 week low of $34.78 and a 52 week high of $53.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.91.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Melius Research began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.19.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

