Savant Capital LLC Sells 2,813 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. $UHS

Savant Capital LLC reduced its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,770 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,813 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 6.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,315,468 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $247,176,000 after buying an additional 74,128 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,241,738 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $233,311,000 after purchasing an additional 102,137 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 57.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 931,355 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $173,381,000 after purchasing an additional 340,966 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 634,592 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $119,240,000 after purchasing an additional 10,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,373,000. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Health Services

In other news, Director Elliot J. Md Mba Sussman sold 965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total value of $217,800.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,704.10. This represents a 13.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 3,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total transaction of $852,336.10. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,807.30. This trade represents a 31.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Trading Up 1.7%

NYSE:UHS opened at $228.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $152.33 and a one year high of $231.37. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $204.83 and a 200-day moving average of $188.04.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 8.09%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UHS shares. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $227.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $233.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $219.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Universal Health Services from $210.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Universal Health Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on UHS

About Universal Health Services

(Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.