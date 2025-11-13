Savant Capital LLC Purchases 32,020 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp $ASB

Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 183.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,448 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 32,020 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 2,033.9% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Associated Banc during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Associated Banc in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Associated Banc

In other Associated Banc news, EVP Matthew R. Braeger sold 2,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $52,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,533.64. The trade was a 13.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Edward Ahern sold 3,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total transaction of $87,560.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 41,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,566.40. This trade represents a 7.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,342 shares of company stock worth $494,360. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Associated Banc Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ASB opened at $25.53 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.87. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52 week low of $18.32 and a 52 week high of $28.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.84.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $386.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.94 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Associated Banc Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ASB. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Associated Banc from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.22.

Associated Banc Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

