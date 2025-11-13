Savant Capital LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in Flex Ltd. $FLEX

Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 85.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,813 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,412 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flex in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Flex in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Flex during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Flex during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flex by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FLEX shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Flex from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Flex from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Argus set a $85.00 price target on Flex in a report on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Flex from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, KGI Securities lowered Flex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William D. Watkins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $517,900.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 111,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,767,075.45. This represents a 8.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $514,700.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,607.64. This represents a 37.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,020 shares of company stock valued at $7,004,342. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Flex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $62.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Flex Ltd. has a 1 year low of $25.11 and a 1 year high of $67.00.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Flex had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 3.33%.The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Flex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.090-3.170 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.800 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

