7,678 Shares in Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares $DFEN Acquired by Simplex Trading LLC

Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DFEN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000. Simplex Trading LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFEN. Burney Co. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter worth $205,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $920,000. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter worth about $208,000.

Shares of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares stock opened at $67.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.12 and a 200 day moving average of $55.26. Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares has a 12 month low of $17.64 and a 12 month high of $79.38. The firm has a market cap of $387.44 million, a PE ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 2.80.

The Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares (DFEN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Aerospace & Defense index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap- weighted index of US aerospace and defense companies. DFEN was launched on May 3, 2017 and is managed by Direxion.

