Savant Capital LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF $DVY

Savant Capital LLC cut its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $178,925,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,093,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,433,000 after buying an additional 194,941 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $24,669,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 678,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,052,000 after acquiring an additional 76,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 106.7% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 147,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,840,000 after acquiring an additional 76,269 shares in the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DVY opened at $142.08 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $115.94 and a fifty-two week high of $144.09. The firm has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $1.2465 per share. This represents a $4.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

