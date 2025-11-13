Realty Income Corporation $O Shares Bought by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 84,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 7,497 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 2.7% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 262,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,134,000 after buying an additional 6,885 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Realty Income by 5.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 396,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,018,000 after buying an additional 19,965 shares during the period. Community Bank of Raymore increased its holdings in Realty Income by 19.7% in the first quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 148,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,636,000 after buying an additional 24,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 142,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,266,000 after acquiring an additional 8,297 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O opened at $56.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $52.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.28, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.86. Realty Income Corporation has a 52 week low of $50.71 and a 52 week high of $61.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Realty Income had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Realty Income has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.250-4.270 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $0.2695 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 299.07%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Realty Income from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Realty Income from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Realty Income from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.33.

In related news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $664,730.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,920.73. This represents a 36.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

