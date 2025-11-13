Assurant, Inc. $AIZ Shares Sold by Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 97.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,161 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Assurant during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 193.9% in the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Assurant by 1,133.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Assurant by 312.8% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Assurant by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Assurant

In related news, CEO Keith Demmings sold 13,725 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.52, for a total value of $3,026,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 84,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,666,356.44. This trade represents a 13.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,275 shares of company stock worth $4,909,946. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on AIZ. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Assurant from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Assurant from $255.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Assurant from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Benchmark started coverage on Assurant in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.17.

Assurant Stock Performance

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $226.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.97 and a 52 week high of $230.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.16.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Assurant had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter. Assurant has set its FY 2022 guidance at $13.062-$13.512 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

