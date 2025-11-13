Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Bio-Techne Corp $TECH

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 50,666 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 1,239.1% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

Shares of TECH opened at $61.40 on Thursday. Bio-Techne Corp has a 12-month low of $46.01 and a 12-month high of $79.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 133.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.98.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $286.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.02 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 13.43%. Bio-Techne’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Corp will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TECH. Stephens upgraded Bio-Techne to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $68.00 target price on Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.17.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

