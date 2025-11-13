Savant Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Gulfport Energy Corporation $GPOR

Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy Corporation (NYSE:GPOR – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Gulfport Energy were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 49.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 565,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,700,000 after acquiring an additional 186,531 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP bought a new position in Gulfport Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,257,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Gulfport Energy by 337.6% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 61,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,412,000 after purchasing an additional 47,600 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Gulfport Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,487,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Gulfport Energy in the second quarter worth about $6,905,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on GPOR. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Gulfport Energy from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen cut Gulfport Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Gulfport Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. William Blair began coverage on Gulfport Energy in a report on Monday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Gulfport Energy in a report on Monday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gulfport Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gulfport Energy news, Director Jason Joseph Martinez sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.57, for a total value of $102,942.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,692.16. This represents a 12.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Gulfport Energy Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:GPOR opened at $211.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Gulfport Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $153.27 and a 12 month high of $215.57. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.47 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $182.98.

Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.51). The firm had revenue of $379.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.18 million. Gulfport Energy had a negative net margin of 9.14% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area approximately 187,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area approximately 74,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Garvin, Grady, and Stephens.

