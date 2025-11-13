Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 27,876 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited $WYNN

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 980 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 27,876 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 69.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 382 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 30.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 640 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Zacks Research raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.58.

Wynn Resorts Stock Down 0.8%

WYNN stock opened at $125.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.43. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.32. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $134.23.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The casino operator reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 56.78% and a net margin of 5.51%.The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 4,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $554,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,250. The trade was a 59.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts



Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

