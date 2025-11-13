Savant Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF $DFAI

Savant Capital LLC reduced its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,285 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 949.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $37.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.50 and a 200 day moving average of $35.11. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $27.67 and a 12 month high of $37.56.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

