Simplex Trading LLC Has $333,000 Position in Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF $XDTE

Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:XDTE – Free Report) by 7,380.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,454 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC owned 0.08% of Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XDTE. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF by 152.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $678,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 45,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 19,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Napa Wealth Management increased its position in Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. Napa Wealth Management now owns 53,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 28,633 shares in the last quarter.

Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF stock opened at $44.17 on Thursday. Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.63 and a fifty-two week high of $53.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.07 million, a P/E ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.71.

About Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF

The Roundhill S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (XDTE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide a high weekly distribution to shareholders through actively managed synthetic covered call strategy, while also providing limited exposure to the price return of the S&P 500 Index.

