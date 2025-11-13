Savant Capital LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT

Savant Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,458,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,601,041,000 after acquiring an additional 11,776,165 shares in the last quarter. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at about $315,238,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 4,231,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,742 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,245,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 342.9% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,469,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,902,000 after buying an additional 1,137,884 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VGIT opened at $60.17 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.40 and a fifty-two week high of $60.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.63.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

