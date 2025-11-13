Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $256,000 Holdings in RH $RH

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 60.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in RH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in RH by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of RH by 53.8% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Get RH alerts:

RH Stock Performance

NYSE:RH opened at $160.90 on Thursday. RH has a 52 week low of $123.03 and a 52 week high of $457.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.21.

Insider Transactions at RH

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by ($0.29). RH had a net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 113.58%. The business had revenue of $899.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. RH has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RH will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

In other RH news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $472,260.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 24,616 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,576.08. This trade represents a 7.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 27.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RH shares. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of RH from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of RH in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of RH from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RH in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on RH from $436.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RH

About RH

(Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.