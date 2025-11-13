Metis Global Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Tanger Inc. $SKT

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Tanger were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in Tanger during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Tanger by 3,451.2% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Tanger by 2,296.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tanger by 8,500.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in Tanger during the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tanger news, EVP Gallardo Leslie Swanson sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total transaction of $607,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 92,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,182.10. The trade was a 15.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tanger Stock Performance

Shares of SKT opened at $34.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 39.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.37. Tanger Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.69 and a 12 month high of $37.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.95.

Tanger (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Tanger had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 18.22%.The company had revenue of $145.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Tanger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.280-2.320 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tanger Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tanger Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a $0.2925 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SKT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Tanger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Tanger in a report on Friday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Tanger from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Tanger in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Tanger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Tanger Profile

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger’s portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

