Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $245,000 Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2,210.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 26.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 190,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,387,000 after purchasing an additional 40,275 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,605,000. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 13.8% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 39,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 4,754 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 6.2% during the first quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,181,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,493,000 after acquiring an additional 68,858 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 10.2% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 1.7%

SCHW opened at $97.71 on Thursday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12 month low of $65.88 and a 12 month high of $99.59. The company has a market cap of $173.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.06 and a 200 day moving average of $92.23.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 6,144 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total transaction of $594,800.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 11,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,265.63. This trade represents a 34.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total value of $299,122.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 34,778 shares in the company, valued at $3,245,830.74. This represents a 8.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,866 shares of company stock worth $6,370,897. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on SCHW. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.45.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

