Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,735 Essent Group Ltd. $ESNT

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Essent Group by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group in the first quarter worth about $890,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 1,036.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 6,943 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 1,272.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 970,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,044,000 after acquiring an additional 900,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Essent Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $841,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group stock opened at $61.52 on Thursday. Essent Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $51.61 and a fifty-two week high of $65.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.91.

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $298.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.84 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 55.63%.Essent Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.05%.

In other Essent Group news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 243,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,796,495. The trade was a 1.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 11,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $746,135.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 196,922 shares in the company, valued at $12,799,930. The trade was a 5.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,979 shares of company stock worth $1,164,460. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ESNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 target price on shares of Essent Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Essent Group in a report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Essent Group from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “cautious” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Essent Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

