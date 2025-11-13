Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in NMI Holdings Inc $NMIH

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NMIH. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in shares of NMI during the second quarter worth $32,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in NMI in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in NMI in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in NMI during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in NMI by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Get NMI alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NMI

In related news, Director Steven Scheid sold 19,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $783,291.06. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 78,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,103,917.60. The trade was a 20.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on NMI from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NMI in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “cautious” rating on shares of NMI in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NMI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NMIH

NMI Price Performance

NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $37.57 on Thursday. NMI Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $31.90 and a 52-week high of $43.20. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.54.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21. The firm had revenue of $151.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.01 million. NMI had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 55.02%.The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NMI Holdings Inc will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NMI Profile

(Free Report)

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.