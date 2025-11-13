Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,410 MasTec, Inc. $MTZ

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,410 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 32.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after purchasing an additional 11,143 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 71.7% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,626 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in MasTec by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in MasTec by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 30,088 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after buying an additional 5,835 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $199.44 on Thursday. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.70 and a 12-month high of $224.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 59.00 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Insider Transactions at MasTec

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. MasTec had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 2.04%.The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. MasTec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.400-6.400 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.39, for a total value of $571,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 35,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,716,388.03. This trade represents a 7.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Michael Love sold 1,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.15, for a total value of $397,663.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 9,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,011,405.55. This trade represents a 16.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 16,929 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,013 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTZ has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on MasTec from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded MasTec from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on MasTec from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on MasTec from $219.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MasTec has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MasTec

MasTec Profile

(Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.