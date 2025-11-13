Metis Global Partners LLC Buys 10,293 Shares of Macerich Company (The) $MAC

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Macerich Company (The) (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,293 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Macerich were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAC. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Macerich during the first quarter worth $622,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 331,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Macerich by 10.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 37.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 102,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 27,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Macerich by 34.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on MAC. Bank of America upgraded shares of Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Macerich in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Macerich in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Macerich from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.87.

Macerich Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of MAC opened at $17.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.25. Macerich Company has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.61 and a 200 day moving average of $16.84.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Macerich had a negative return on equity of 15.15% and a negative net margin of 41.33%.The business had revenue of $253.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Macerich’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Macerich Company will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Macerich Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.77%.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

