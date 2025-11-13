Penserra Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 5,450.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,996 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi increased its position in shares of Corning by 64.3% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 6,408,605 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $271,237,000 after buying an additional 2,507,797 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,789,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,560,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Corning by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,801,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,835,799 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $175,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,875 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 23,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $2,060,795.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,565,053.75. This trade represents a 56.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stefan Becker sold 12,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total value of $1,104,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 5,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,872.72. This trade represents a 70.56% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 173,856 shares of company stock valued at $15,456,476. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Up 1.3%

NYSE:GLW opened at $89.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $76.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $92.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.51.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Corning has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.680-0.72 EPS. Analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer set a $100.00 price target on Corning and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Corning from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $68.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.82.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

