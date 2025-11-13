Metis Global Partners LLC Has $709,000 Stock Position in Southern Copper Corporation $SCCO

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter worth about $40,338,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,086,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,551,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,039,000 after buying an additional 322,935 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,739,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,382,000. 7.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on SCCO. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Friday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $132.00 price target on Southern Copper and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $89.00) on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a $108.00 target price (up previously from $89.10) on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southern Copper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.94.

Southern Copper Stock Down 1.2%

SCCO stock opened at $136.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $111.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.08. Southern Copper Corporation has a twelve month low of $74.84 and a twelve month high of $144.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 30.98%.The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Corporation will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern Copper

In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.35, for a total value of $27,870.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,706.55. This represents a 10.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 962 shares of company stock worth $118,232. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

