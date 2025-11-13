Metis Global Partners LLC Takes $558,000 Position in Block, Inc. $XYZ

Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,210 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Block in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Block in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Block in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Block Price Performance

Shares of XYZ stock opened at $65.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.13 and its 200 day moving average is $70.08. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.27 and a 1-year high of $99.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $39.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 2.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Block ( NYSE:XYZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.29. Block had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XYZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Block from $96.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Block from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Block to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Block from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Block presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total value of $30,356.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 126,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,481,284.62. This trade represents a 0.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Owen Britton Jennings sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total value of $78,508.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 253,956 shares in the company, valued at $18,988,290.12. This represents a 0.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 119,041 shares of company stock valued at $9,052,531 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

