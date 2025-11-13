DA Davidson Boosts Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Price Target to $11.50

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at DA Davidson from $9.50 to $11.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.18% from the stock’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Fastly’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.64) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.

FSLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum raised shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fastly from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Fastly from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.36.

Get Fastly alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Fastly

Fastly Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of Fastly stock opened at $11.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.64. Fastly has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $12.54.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $158.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.04 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 23.49%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Fastly has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.040-0.080 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.030-0.070 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fastly will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fastly news, CTO Artur Bergman sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $2,347,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 3,121,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,304,014.92. This represents a 6.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott R. Lovett sold 178,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $1,481,548.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,165,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,647,731.80. This represents a 13.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 857,933 shares of company stock valued at $7,647,559. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fastly

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the 1st quarter valued at about $800,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fastly during the second quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Fastly by 6.1% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Fastly in the second quarter worth approximately $557,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the first quarter valued at $111,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fastly Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.