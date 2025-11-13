Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Price Target Raised to $7.00

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Free Report) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HLLY. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Holley in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Holley from $2.25 to $3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Holley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Holley from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Holley from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

NYSE:HLLY opened at $3.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.12 million, a PE ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 1.36. Holley has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $4.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.16 and a 200-day moving average of $2.71.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Holley had a positive return on equity of 6.75% and a negative net margin of 4.16%.The company had revenue of $138.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.36 million. Holley has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Holley will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David S. Lobel sold 2,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total transaction of $5,523,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 24,654,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,842,213.42. This trade represents a 7.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Holley by 2.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,613,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,289,000 after buying an additional 275,838 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Holley by 84.8% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,807,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,615,000 after buying an additional 2,206,737 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Holley by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,677,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,546,000 after acquiring an additional 110,170 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Holley by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,789,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,619,000 after acquiring an additional 188,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Holley by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,498,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 34,947 shares during the period. 39.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Holley Inc operates as designer, manufacturer, and marketer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's performance automotive products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products; and exhaust products, as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

