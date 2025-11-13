Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Has $1.42 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,609,000. Astra Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% in the second quarter. Astra Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the second quarter. Texas Bank & Trust Co now owns 29,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,444,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM opened at $320.11 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $202.16 and a 12-month high of $322.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $307.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 20.90%.The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.72%.

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the sale, the director owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total value of $301,314.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 58,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,240,769.68. The trade was a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Zacks Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. TD Cowen increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

