Gray Media (NYSE:GTN) Price Target Raised to $10.00

Gray Media (NYSE:GTN – Free Report) had its price target increased by Benchmark from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GTN. Guggenheim increased their target price on Gray Media from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Gray Media from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Gray Media in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Gray Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Gray Media from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

NYSE GTN opened at $4.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Gray Media has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $6.30. The stock has a market cap of $500.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.86.

Gray Media (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $749.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.25 million. Gray Media had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Gray Media’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Gray Media has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gray Media will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.5%. Gray Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

In other Gray Media news, Director Richard Lee Boger sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total transaction of $116,400.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 61,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,016.26. The trade was a 24.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gray Media by 292.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 205,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 152,766 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Gray Media by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 496,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 74,696 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Gray Media in the 1st quarter worth about $2,876,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gray Media by 60.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,956,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,453,000 after purchasing an additional 734,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its stake in Gray Media by 481.0% in the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 79,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 65,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Telemundo, THE365, and Outlaw; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

