UBS Group Cuts Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target to $68.00

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EQR. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Equity Residential from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.52.

Equity Residential stock opened at $59.59 on Monday. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $58.38 and a 12-month high of $78.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Equity Residential had a net margin of 37.58% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $782.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Equity Residential has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.020-1.060 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.980-4.020 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.6925 per share. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Equity Residential by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,597,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,728,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,354 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the second quarter valued at about $2,351,689,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,234,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,651,909,000 after buying an additional 417,119 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,711,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,482,537,000 after buying an additional 1,101,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,884,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $664,662,000 after acquiring an additional 137,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

